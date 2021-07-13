Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, July 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SSW;16;80%;81%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;33;Very hot;46;36;SE;15;33%;4%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Sunny and hot;39;25;W;22;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Hot with some sun;35;24;Cooler;24;21;E;17;64%;25%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;23;16;A bit of rain;22;16;NNW;16;83%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;A p.m. shower or two;19;12;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;SE;9;67%;52%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;37;26;Plenty of sunshine;37;27;WNW;13;16%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;27;11;Cloudy and cooler;19;10;WNW;20;59%;75%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Warm with some sun;32;21;ENE;14;40%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Brilliant sunshine;36;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;NNE;14;26%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;10;7;Cloudy;12;4;SSW;16;74%;8%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;46;33;Hazy, windy and hot;44;30;W;28;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;S;7;68%;71%;9

Bangalore, India;Breezy this morning;27;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;20;W;19;82%;81%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;8;74%;64%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;26;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;NE;19;47%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Rain, some heavy;26;21;Warmer and humid;32;24;SE;6;74%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Sunny and very hot;38;26;ESE;9;33%;5%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;25;18;Variable cloudiness;29;20;ENE;11;60%;72%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;19;10;A t-storm in spots;18;11;SE;11;70%;75%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Sunny and nice;25;11;ESE;13;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;27;18;Thunderstorms;35;20;E;23;53%;84%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;22;15;Cooler with rain;17;14;NNW;9;100%;93%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;33;18;A t-storm in spots;32;20;SE;7;58%;45%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;31;17;Very hot;37;23;NE;11;46%;47%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;18;14;Clearing;15;11;ESE;11;71%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;17;Mostly sunny;29;19;ESE;10;34%;33%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;24;Humid;32;27;WSW;12;65%;36%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;12;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with rain;10;8;A little a.m. rain;13;6;N;11;51%;60%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSE;7;69%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;28;Mostly cloudy;35;27;WSW;14;61%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;23;20;A shower or two;27;21;SSW;9;75%;67%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;27;Cloudy with a shower;31;28;W;16;73%;69%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;24;18;Mostly cloudy, humid;24;18;E;10;74%;39%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Partial sunshine;30;26;WNW;13;73%;33%;9

Dallas, United States;A bit of p.m. rain;32;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;13;51%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A morning shower;28;21;A morning shower;29;21;SSE;17;77%;71%;3

Delhi, India;Rather cloudy;36;27;Humid with a t-storm;33;28;E;13;84%;75%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;34;20;A t-storm around;33;18;W;12;29%;64%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;S;15;73%;71%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Clouding up;32;21;S;6;57%;6%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;20;12;Nice with some sun;21;12;NW;13;71%;11%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNE;15;21%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and breezy;30;19;Sunny and nice;27;20;WSW;17;52%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;34;28;A t-storm around;35;28;SSE;14;62%;64%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;20;10;Partly sunny;22;12;NNE;6;46%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;13;71%;57%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the a.m.;27;16;Turning cloudy;27;18;WSW;10;54%;11%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around, warm;35;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;7;74%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;Turning sunny;34;27;S;12;66%;31%;13

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;31;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;23;54%;70%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;28;22;Cloudy with t-storms;25;21;W;11;86%;99%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;30;23;Thunderstorms;29;22;W;18;86%;88%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;29;23;Humid with sunshine;30;22;ENE;14;66%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;A p.m. shower or two;34;23;S;10;66%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;31;Mostly sunny;36;31;N;19;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;17;3;Sunny, but cooler;10;0;S;16;42%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;A t-storm around;30;21;ENE;12;43%;55%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;35;29;Clouds and sun, hot;38;29;WNW;15;52%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;26;20;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;S;6;84%;91%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;38;27;Hazy sunshine;38;28;SSW;18;33%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A stray thunderstorm;31;19;ESE;11;58%;55%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;32;28;Mostly sunny, windy;32;27;NE;35;58%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;W;9;56%;2%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;A thunderstorm;33;28;SSE;12;77%;72%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;Cloudy;30;24;SSE;8;79%;55%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;17;-1;Mostly sunny;17;-2;ENE;11;30%;7%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;A passing shower;29;24;SW;10;73%;81%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;17;Partly sunny;18;17;SSE;16;78%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and cooler;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NNW;20;48%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;21;15;Showers around;22;15;N;15;70%;68%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;S;10;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;Partly sunny;25;19;SSW;10;73%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy and cooler;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;NE;7;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;29;WNW;18;69%;64%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;NNE;8;78%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;ENE;10;64%;71%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;16;8;Increasing clouds;15;10;N;19;73%;72%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;20;14;NW;9;63%;76%;14

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;29;25;Morning showers;30;27;E;24;79%;81%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;32;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;E;9;47%;31%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;34;24;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;24;71%;75%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy, rain ending;17;13;Showers;13;9;ESE;12;86%;89%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;28;20;Thunderstorms;24;20;SSE;10;75%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;22;SW;8;36%;3%;7

Mumbai, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;26;Periods of rain;30;26;WSW;18;86%;94%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the a.m.;19;12;Partly sunny;22;14;SSW;9;66%;44%;10

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;30;22;A t-storm around;25;22;E;11;82%;64%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;37;23;W;14;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;28;15;A shower in the p.m.;25;17;SE;10;66%;74%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;27;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;9;67%;77%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;23;13;A couple of showers;27;18;NNE;7;55%;93%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;28;19;A shower and t-storm;26;21;SSE;13;82%;86%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;29;26;A morning shower;28;26;E;21;83%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;32;25;A shower and t-storm;31;24;NW;9;82%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;23;Afternoon showers;32;23;E;9;73%;83%;9

Paris, France;A little a.m. rain;23;16;Cool with rain;20;16;NNW;12;74%;90%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy;21;15;Showery;18;14;WSW;26;73%;92%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;8;68%;84%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;ESE;20;72%;37%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A t-storm around;37;23;E;13;49%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;24;16;A shower and t-storm;30;17;WSW;9;65%;82%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot and humid;34;25;Low clouds and humid;32;25;SE;15;70%;44%;3

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;WNW;11;54%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;NW;12;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;26;21;Partly sunny;26;21;SSE;13;73%;30%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Breezy in the p.m.;13;10;S;20;72%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, a shower;29;19;A shower or two;31;22;ESE;8;61%;68%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Sunny and nice;24;17;N;9;75%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;47;31;Mostly sunny and hot;46;31;ENE;13;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun, less humid;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;21;S;14;44%;42%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and not as hot;29;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;21;E;9;50%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;17;14;Clearing;18;15;WSW;22;66%;19%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly cloudy;25;18;A shower and t-storm;27;18;E;11;69%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;31;27;Breezy with a shower;31;25;ENE;23;71%;71%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;23;16;Thunderstorms;25;17;ENE;8;90%;80%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;28;18;Inc. clouds;28;19;NW;14;25%;9%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clearing and cooler;10;2;Partly sunny;14;2;SW;5;58%;11%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;13;71%;55%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;Partly sunny;24;12;NNW;14;51%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;NE;9;55%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm around;33;25;Humid;33;25;SE;9;69%;43%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;37;29;Cloudy and hot;36;27;SSE;15;65%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;S;12;80%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;32;14;Very warm;33;16;SSE;8;45%;4%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;31;27;A shower in spots;30;26;E;18;67%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;25;15;Cloudy, comfortable;26;18;E;11;64%;9%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny;19;12;NW;11;62%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;SE;8;60%;45%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;25;18;Clearing;28;19;ESE;10;60%;18%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;35;23;Partly sunny;35;24;SE;16;31%;7%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;20;SSE;13;49%;82%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;38;25;SSE;12;22%;20%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;32;25;Sunny and delightful;31;27;W;13;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;36;20;Very hot;38;22;ESE;8;42%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;29;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ENE;10;68%;81%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy this morning;23;20;A shower and t-storm;24;20;SSW;12;90%;82%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Plenty of sun;33;27;ESE;11;44%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;42;26;Hot, becoming breezy;36;23;WNW;17;33%;9%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;25;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;13;SE;17;73%;77%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Nice with sunshine;24;15;ESE;8;59%;1%;8

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;29;20;Thunderstorms;35;18;WNW;13;53%;81%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;Hot, an a.m. shower;35;25;SSE;8;62%;77%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds, warm;32;19;Warm with a shower;32;20;ESE;9;57%;54%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm or two;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;ESE;15;65%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;10;2;A couple of showers;10;6;S;24;77%;85%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Times of rain;28;25;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;SSW;10;80%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;35;20;A p.m. t-storm;32;19;NNE;8;37%;71%;11

