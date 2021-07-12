Alexa
Taipei to reopen all district sports centers and other sports facilities

Taipei Da-Tong Sports Center will reopen on Tuesday, while other 11 district sports centers will resume operations on July 16

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 20:56
Taipei Da-Tong Sports Center

Taipei Da-Tong Sports Center (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government will reopen all district sports centers and most other sports facilities after July 12, following the central government’s policy of slightly relaxing the Level 3 alert restrictions, CNA reported.

Taipei’s Department of Sports said on Monday (July 12) that it will reopen from Tuesday public sports facilities managed by the department, including the Taipei Gymnasium, the Taipei Stadium, part of the Jing Mei Swimming Pool, the Youth Park Baseball Field, the Xinsheng Park Baseball Field, tennis courts in Tianmu Sports Park, as well as 27 parks and 21 riverside parks.

Public sports facilities run by private companies, including the 12 district sports centers, the Taipei Tennis Center, tennis courts in Xinsheng Park, tennis courts in Youth Park, the driving range at Youth Park, the fitness center at Yucheng Park swimming pools, and the Tianmu Baseball Stadium, will reopen after their epidemic preparedness is considered ready, the department said.

According to the sports department, the opening hours of all district sports centers will be adjusted to 2-10 p.m. The Taipei Da-Tong Sports Center will reopen on Tuesday, while the other 11 district sports centers will resume operating on July 16, per CNA.

The department reminded the public to wear masks at all times while engaging in athletic activities. Violators will be warned for the first offense but will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15,000 for the second offense, per CNA.
