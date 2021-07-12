Taiwan reaffirms goal of 25% inoculation with 1st dose by end of July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has reaffirmed its goal of having at least 25 percent of the population inoculated with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Monday (July 12).

Taiwan had initially set the goal on July 6, when 10 percent of the population had taken the first jab of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, 3.5 million Taiwanese, or 14.5 percent of the population, had received at least one shot, according to the CECC.

The CECC emphasized that the epidemic curve has flattened and is under control across the country, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei, where sporadic cluster infections pop up.

Given that 1.25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have already been distributed across the country and 1.75 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to be shortly thereafter, the first-dose vaccination rate should reach 25 percent by the end of the month, the CECC pointed out.

The 1.75 million AstraZeneca doses include 620,000 purchased by the government and 1.13 million donated by Japan.

The next vaccination drive will focus on administering the AstraZeneca jabs, which will be made available to people in the 9th and 10th priority groups who selected the vaccine, according to the CECC. It is estimated that 1.05 million people from these two groups are set to receive text messages for booking appointments, per CNA.