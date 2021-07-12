Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reaffirms goal of 25% inoculation with 1st dose by end of July

Next COVID vaccination drive will focus on administering 1.75 million doses of AstraZeneca

  105
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 18:29
Taiwan reaffirms goal of 25% inoculation with 1st dose by end of July

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has reaffirmed its goal of having at least 25 percent of the population inoculated with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Monday (July 12).

Taiwan had initially set the goal on July 6, when 10 percent of the population had taken the first jab of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, 3.5 million Taiwanese, or 14.5 percent of the population, had received at least one shot, according to the CECC.

The CECC emphasized that the epidemic curve has flattened and is under control across the country, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei, where sporadic cluster infections pop up.

Given that 1.25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have already been distributed across the country and 1.75 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to be shortly thereafter, the first-dose vaccination rate should reach 25 percent by the end of the month, the CECC pointed out.

The 1.75 million AstraZeneca doses include 620,000 purchased by the government and 1.13 million donated by Japan.

The next vaccination drive will focus on administering the AstraZeneca jabs, which will be made available to people in the 9th and 10th priority groups who selected the vaccine, according to the CECC. It is estimated that 1.05 million people from these two groups are set to receive text messages for booking appointments, per CNA.
Moderna
AstraZeneca
first-dose vaccination rate
CECC
cluster infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
2021/07/11 14:25
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
2021/07/10 20:34
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
2021/07/10 19:28
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
2021/07/10 17:40
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
2021/07/10 16:32

Updated : 2021-07-12 19:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID