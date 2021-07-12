3 workers at Taiwan's TSMC test positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) on Monday reported that three of its workers have tested positives for COVID-19.

On Monday, TSMC announced in a press release that there are three employees who tested positive for COVID-19 that day, with over 100 people listed as contacts. In response, the firm has expanded its screening of workers who had been in the same area as the confirmed cases to hundreds of personnel.

Thus far, it stated that over 200 have tested negative for the virus. The company said that it will conduct multiple on-site rapid reagent tests and provide employees with home test kits.

TSMC added that it takes epidemic prevention and the safety and protection of its employee's health as primary considerations. It plans to conduct PCR tests on staff in affected areas over the course of two days.

The company has stepped up disinfection of areas where the confirmed cases had worked. It also plans to implement staggered shifts and have some staff work from home.

The chipmaker claimed that it is closely monitoring the situation and that the incident will not affect its operations.