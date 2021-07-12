Alexa
Taiwan Golden Melody Awards winners to be announced in August

Gala has been postponed for two months, location still unannounced

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 17:55
The Golden Melody Awards ceremony has been postponed for two months, with the location still unannounced. (Facebook, GMA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Culture on Monday (July 12) announced that the Golden Melody Awards ceremony will be hosted on Aug. 21.

Taiwan's main musical awards show, the Golden Melody Awards, was originally slated to be hosted on June 26 at Taipei Arena. However, it was postponed by the Ministry of Culture in May because of the pandemic.

The ministry announced that the winners will be made known on Aug. 21. Additionally, the ceremony will take place both physically and virtually for the first time ever.

As for the final location and as to whether audience participation will be allowed, details will be revealed later in accordance with the latest Central Epidemic Command Center guidelines.
