Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China alleges US Navy ship sailed into its territorial waters

Beijing calls on Washington to cease its 'provocative behavior' in South China Sea

  301
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 17:03
USS Benfold (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Benfold (U.S. Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command said on Monday (July 12) that the USS Benfold trespassed in its territorial waters and demanded the U.S. cease its provocations in the South China Sea.

In a statement shared via its official WeChat account, the PLA said that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on Monday sailed into waters near the Paracel Islands, which it claims as its own territory. The Southern Theater Command dispatched naval and air forces to monitor the American vessel and issue warnings to drive it away.

"The U.S. military's actions have seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, severely undermined the peace and stability of the South China Sea, and seriously violated international law and the norms of international relations,” CNA reported. It added that this intrusion demonstrates American aggression and its militarization of the South China Sea.

The PLA accused the U.S. of being a source of security risks in the South China Sea and condemned its action. It also called on Washington to stop its "provocative behavior" immediately and limit its naval and air force activities, adding, “The U.S. shall bear all the consequences it causes."

The PLA said that its troops in all its theater commands are constantly on high alert and are committed to defending China’s sovereignty and security, as well as maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.
U.S.
China
USS Benfold
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
South China Sea
PLA

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
2021/07/11 20:45
China mulls moves in Afghanistan following retreat of West
China mulls moves in Afghanistan following retreat of West
2021/07/11 19:51
EU Parliament votes for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics
EU Parliament votes for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics
2021/07/11 15:08
US test fires HIMARS in Japan during Orient Shield exercise
US test fires HIMARS in Japan during Orient Shield exercise
2021/07/10 14:27
Taiwan's ex-ambassador says Haiti ties stable despite president's assassination
Taiwan's ex-ambassador says Haiti ties stable despite president's assassination
2021/07/10 11:47

Updated : 2021-07-12 18:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID