Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese parents slam CECC for reopening theaters, gyms while keeping daycare centers shut

Taiwan People’s Party legislator holds online press conference with daycare center owners

  184
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 17:37
Taiwanese parents slam CECC for reopening theaters, gyms while keeping daycare centers shut

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan government’s decision to open movies theaters and fitness centers but keep cram schools and daycare centers shut has drawn the ire of parents and education groups.

Taiwan has recently extended the Level 3 alert from July 12 to July 26 but allowed indoor dining, though all local governments except Penghu County have kept the dine-in ban. The central government has also greenlit the reopening of certain public facilities and businesses after July 13, including movies theaters and fitness centers; however, all schools, kindergartens, daycare centers and cram schools are to remain shuttered.

Taiwan People's Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) held an online press conference on Monday (July 12), inviting daycare centers owners to voice their opinions, CNA reported.

Hou Mei-Chin (侯美妗), chairwoman of an early childhood education association, said during the press conference that the association had been informed by many parents that their childcare leave could not be extended and that they badly needed public and private childcare centers to reopen. They urged the government to moderately reopen these facilities under well-planned guidance.

Citing the Texas Medical Association’s rating of infection risks among 36 activities, Chiu said that a visit to a movie theater or fitness center has been rated among the highest risk activities, and he questioned why the Central Epidemic Command Center has chosen to keep kindergartens and daycare centers closed.

The lawmaker urged the government to make a plan for reopening daycare centers and increasing vaccine coverage for educational personnel, per CNA.
CECC
daycare center
kindergarten
Level 3 alert

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei’s public kindergartens, daycare centers estimated to reopen July 19
Taipei’s public kindergartens, daycare centers estimated to reopen July 19
2021/07/11 15:44
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
2021/07/11 14:25
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
2021/07/10 20:34
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
2021/07/10 19:28
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
2021/07/10 17:40

Updated : 2021-07-12 18:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID