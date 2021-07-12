Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

All migrant workers can switch employers starting July 13

Foreign migrant workers must take PCR test 3 days before starting new job

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 16:28
Migrant workers undergoing testing for COVID in New Taipei on June 25. 

Migrant workers undergoing testing for COVID in New Taipei on June 25. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 12) said that it is lifting its remaining ban on migrant workers changing employers effective Tuesday (July 13).

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced that there have been less than 50 confirmed COVID cases per day since July 2. In order to meet the needs of domestic companies and the rights and interests of migrant workers, beginning on Tuesday, all migrant workers will be able to transfer to other employers.

With local COVID infections still climbing at the time, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) on June 6 announced a ban on migrant workers changing employers and transferring to different work sites. Amid cluster infections among migrant workers at high-tech factories in Miaoli County, the Miaoli County Government announced that effective June 7, all migrant workers were prohibited from venturing out of their residences.

However, after the number of new cases among factory workers in Miaoli County was brought down to zero, Miaoli County Magistrate Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) on June 28 said the ban on migrant workers venturing out of their living quarters would be lifted on June 29. As cases continued to drop significantly, the MOL on July 1 announced a partial lifting of the ban on job transfers by allowing migrant caregivers to change employers.

The main condition of the lifting of the ban on caregivers was that employers of such workers were required to arrange and pay for a COVID-19 PCR test on their first day of employment. Now that the ban has been lifted for all migrant workers, the requirement for new employers is that they must ensure their employees take a PCR test three days before their first day on the job, with the costs of testing covered by the employer.

If employers fail to ensure that their workers are tested within this time period and isolated before the results come back, they will be fined between NT$60,000 (US$2,100) and NT$300,000. If the employer entrusts a labor broker to manage the testing of the workers and it fails to follow the regulations, the broker will be subject to the same fine.

Migrant workers who test positive for COVID-19 must cooperate and seek medical attention, quarantine, and undergo treatment arranged by the health department. Migrant employees who test negative for the coronavirus are advised to commence self-health monitoring and record their movements.

All migrant workers can switch employers starting July 13
(WDA image)
migrant workers
foreign migrant workers
workers' rights
migrant caregivers
foreign caregivers
lifting restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Set-net fishing industry in Taiwan’s Hualien faces serious labor shortage
Set-net fishing industry in Taiwan’s Hualien faces serious labor shortage
2021/07/11 21:26
Taipei mayor keeps ban on indoor dining
Taipei mayor keeps ban on indoor dining
2021/07/09 18:01
Taiwan's movie theaters to reopen on July 13
Taiwan's movie theaters to reopen on July 13
2021/07/08 18:58
Foreign representatives ask Taiwan to prioritize migrant workers for vaccination
Foreign representatives ask Taiwan to prioritize migrant workers for vaccination
2021/07/08 18:30
Taiwan's national parks to open from July 13, beaches to remain closed
Taiwan's national parks to open from July 13, beaches to remain closed
2021/07/08 18:20

Updated : 2021-07-12 16:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID