Families in Taiwan call for reopening of nursing homes amid care woes

People feel stressed having to juggle caring for seniors, dementia patients with work

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 15:35
(Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Families in Taiwan are urging the resumption of services for the country’s nursing and dementia care centers, which have been ordered to close for nearly two months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Taiwan has 547 long-term care facilities and 494 institutions for dementia patients. About 24,000 households have been affected by the closures, and a survey suggested 60 percent of people from these households have felt strained.

A petition asking the public to write to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) demanding expedited reopening of these facilities has received support from 359 residents in two days. The campaign was jointly mounted by the Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers, the Taiwan Alzheimer Disease Association, the Federation for the Welfare of the Elderly, and the Taiwan Home Service Strategic Alliance, reported UDN.

People have complained about care woes when they must deal with the needs of parents with dementia while having to earn a living. There are also questions about the government’s policy to keep the facilities shuttered when most staff members have been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is slated to hold discussions on the matter on Wednesday (July 14). A slightly relaxed COVID rule effective Tuesday (July 13) will see sports and cultural venues open for business conditionally, per the Central Epidemic Command Center.
