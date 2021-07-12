Alexa
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, 1 death

18th day in a row with fewer than 100 infections reported

  871
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 14:26
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 12) reported 23 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the 18th day in a row with fewer than 100 infections reported.

At a press briefing on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 24 new coronavirus cases, including 23 local and one imported infection. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 741.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 13 males and 10 females between the ages of 10 and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 20 and July 11. As for the distribution of these cases, 10 were in New Taipei City, nine in Taipei City, and one each in Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Taichung City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 17 are from known sources, four are from unknown sources, and two are still being investigated. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the sole death reported on Monday, case No. 2,598, was a man in his 60s who had a history of chronic diseases and had come in contact with other confirmed cases. The man developed a fever and other symptoms on May 11 and sought medical attention on May 19.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 20 and was released from hospital isolation on June 11. However, he died on July 10, with the exact cause of death still under investigation.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,019 cases announced between May 11 and July 10, 11,850, or 84.5 percent, have been released from quarantine.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

Updated : 2021-07-12 15:01 GMT+08:00

