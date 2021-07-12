Taiwan's NCSIST says rockets in line with international regulations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) has said that the cluster munitions it developed for the Thunderbolt 2000 multiple rocket launcher abide by The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM).

Concern that the rocket launcher’s MK30 rockets violate international law has recently arisen among some Taiwanese, UDN reported. However, former NCSIST President Kao Chung-hsing (杲中興) previously said the rockets have a self-destruct capability, which is in line with the CCM’s latest regulations. This safety feature ensures that the projectiles do not pose a threat to civilians who may find them and pick them up.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said via a post in an online military enthusiast group that the development of the Thunder 2000’s cluster munitions has been hindered by those demanding that it must comply with international conventions. He added that some people claim to have a global perspective, love peace, or deliberately cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party to deprive Taiwan of defense capabilities, which Taipei must pay attention to.

Su also noted that nations can develop and deploy landmines as long as they have a self-destruct feature, which guarantees the safety of civilians who may accidentally step on them or pick them up.

The Thunderbolt 2000 is a multiple launch rocket system designed to counter an amphibious assault, complement conventional tube artillery, and provide firepower for the Taiwan Army, according to NCSIST.