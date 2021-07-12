Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's NCSIST says rockets in line with international regulations

NCSIST's MK30 rockets abide by The Convention on Cluster Munitions

  193
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 14:12
Thunderbolt-2000 multiple launch rocket system 

Thunderbolt-2000 multiple launch rocket system  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) has said that the cluster munitions it developed for the Thunderbolt 2000 multiple rocket launcher abide by The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM).

Concern that the rocket launcher’s MK30 rockets violate international law has recently arisen among some Taiwanese, UDN reported. However, former NCSIST President Kao Chung-hsing (杲中興) previously said the rockets have a self-destruct capability, which is in line with the CCM’s latest regulations. This safety feature ensures that the projectiles do not pose a threat to civilians who may find them and pick them up.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said via a post in an online military enthusiast group that the development of the Thunder 2000’s cluster munitions has been hindered by those demanding that it must comply with international conventions. He added that some people claim to have a global perspective, love peace, or deliberately cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party to deprive Taiwan of defense capabilities, which Taipei must pay attention to.

Su also noted that nations can develop and deploy landmines as long as they have a self-destruct feature, which guarantees the safety of civilians who may accidentally step on them or pick them up.

The Thunderbolt 2000 is a multiple launch rocket system designed to counter an amphibious assault, complement conventional tube artillery, and provide firepower for the Taiwan Army, according to NCSIST.
NCSIST
Taiwan
Thunderbolt 2000
rocket
MK30 rocket
The Convention on Cluster Munitions

RELATED ARTICLES

Set-net fishing industry in Taiwan’s Hualien faces serious labor shortage
Set-net fishing industry in Taiwan’s Hualien faces serious labor shortage
2021/07/11 21:26
TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
2021/07/11 20:45
Interactive map shows companies that pollute Taipei's Tamsui River
Interactive map shows companies that pollute Taipei's Tamsui River
2021/07/11 16:55
Penghu the only municipality in Taiwan to allow indoor dining from July 13
Penghu the only municipality in Taiwan to allow indoor dining from July 13
2021/07/11 16:09
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
2021/07/11 14:25

Updated : 2021-07-12 15:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID