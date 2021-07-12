Alexa
COVID cluster infection breaks out in Taipei studio apartments

Cluster infection reported in subleased studio apartments in Taipei's Xinyi District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/12 13:23
Stock image of suite of studio apartments in New Taipei City.

Stock image of suite of studio apartments in New Taipei City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City on Sunday (July 12) reported 11 COVID-19 cases tied to a cluster infection in subleased apartments in Xinyi District.

On Sunday, the Taipei City Government announced that out of 66 cases in its 12 districts from July 4-10, Wanhua District came had the most cases at 30, followed by Xinyi District with 11 cases. The city government explained that many of the cases in Xinyi were tied to a cluster of infections in subleased studio apartments.

According to the city government, a resident of a subleased studio apartment tested positive after taking a home test kit for the virus. The resident's roommates were then tested for the virus and also received positive results.

Health Department officials believe the cluster to be similar to a household cluster infection. They are still in the process of identifying contacts and administering coronavirus tests.

Thus far, there are at least seven residents who have been tied to the cluster infection in the apartment.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday (July 10), 1,023 people were undergoing quarantine in Taipei, including 263 in Wanhua District.
Updated : 2021-07-12 13:42 GMT+08:00

