Taiwan’s MediaTek sees historic June sales

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless semiconductor maker MediaTek has announced that its June sales figures reached a new monthly high.

According to the company, consolidated sales in June came to NT$47.76 billion (US$1.71 billion), a 15.56 percent increase over May’s NT$41.33 billion. Sales were driven by strong demand for 5G smartphone chips, according to CNA.

Compared to a year earlier, sales are up 88.91 percent, MediaTek said. Second quarter sales numbers for the Taiwanese company hit NT$125.65 billion, an increase of 16.31 percent from Q1.

The company reported that consolidated sales between January and June had reached NT$233.68 billion, an increase of 81.91 percent from a year earlier.

MediaTek Chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) said during a shareholder’s meeting last week that in addition to continued mobile phone demand, the company also expects growth from sales of tablets, wireless networks, and application-specific integrated circuits. Tsai said the company is optimistic about performance for the rest of 2021 and 2022.