14% of Taiwan residents have received at least one COVID vaccine dose

Taiwan vaccinated a daily record of 220,000 people against COVID on July 9. Taiwan vaccinated a daily record of 220,000 people against COVID on July 9. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 3.48 million people, or 14 percent of Taiwan's population, had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday (July 11), according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The country's online vaccine registration system will be the main channel for booking the jab, CNA reported. The system is now open to the ninth and tenth priority groups, which include adults ages 18-64 with high-risk or rare diseases or severe injuries and adults between 50 and 64 years of age, according to Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

President Tsai Ing-wen Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has encouraged people in these priority groups to make vaccine appointments through the system, on which they can select their preferred brand of vaccine, with injections to start on Friday (July 16) at the soonest.