Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Authorities: 1 dead, 5 wounded in El Paso desert shooting

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 06:03
Authorities: 1 dead, 5 wounded in El Paso desert shooting

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded in shooting early Sunday in a patch of desert on the eastern outskirts of El Paso, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies in the West Texas city were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. and arrived to find several people wounded, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It described five people as having serious injuries, without providing more details on their wounds or identities, or on the death of the 21-year-old man.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, which investigators were still examining Sunday. The sheriff's department did not immediately response to questions about it Sunday afternoon

The shooting took place not far from a school athletics complex, in an area where officials have made past pushes to curb underage drinking, drug use and reckless shooting, according to the El Paso Times.

Updated : 2021-07-12 08:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals