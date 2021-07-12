Castellanos gets key hit as Reds beat Brewers 3-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Sunday.

The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Brewers (53-39) and Reds (48-42) are the only teams in the division with winning records at the All-Star break.

Hader (3-2) came in to pitch the ninth after he surrendered a game-winning homer to Eugenio Suárez on Saturday night. He hit Suárez on Sunday, and Kyle Farmer followed with a pinch-hit single.

After a strikeout, Hader walked Jonathan India to load the bases before Castellanos laced a hit up the middle.

Ryan Hendrix (5-1), the fourth of five Reds relievers, got two outs for the win. Josh Osich worked a perfect ninth for his first career save in his 246th appearance.

The Reds jumped in front in the first against All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff. Joey Votto singled in Jesse Winker, but Tyler Stephenson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Brewers loaded the bases against Luis Castillo in the fourth, but Castillo struck out Woodruff to end the threat.

Milwaukee threatened again in the fifth, putting two runners on with one out. But Castillo snagged Omar Narváez’s liner and doubled Willy Adames off first.

Castillo departed after issuing a one-out walk to Jace Peterson in the sixth. Amir Garrett then struck out pinch-hitter Keston Hiura, but Peterson stole second and scored on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single to right.

Castillo allowed three hits, but he issued a career-high six walks.

Woodruff gave up a season-high nine hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Reliever Art Warren was removed with one out in the seventh while pitching to Christian Yelich. Warren sailed a pitch to the backstop during Yelich’s at-bat and left after a quick visit by a team trainer. ... SS Kyle Farmer didn’t start for a second consecutive game as he deals with body soreness. Manager David Bell said he hopes that the rest, combined with four days off for the All-Star break, will provide adequate time for Farmer to heal. Farmer had a pinch-hit single in the ninth and remained in the game at shortstop.

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong, who is on the 10-day IL with left calf soreness, ran the bases prior to the game.

UP NEXT

The Brewers and Reds will square off again after the All-Star break in a three-game series beginning Friday in Cincinnati.

__