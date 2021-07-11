Alexa
COVID: Denmark to exhume last mink corpses culled over virus fears

By Deutsche Welle
2021/07/11 20:22
The last cadavers, which had been interred on a military site, will be exhumed on Monday

The process of exhuming the carcasses of millions of euthanized mink in Denmark is coming to an end, Danish news agency Ritzau reported Sunday.

Denmark had moved to cull its mink population over fears they could spread the coronavirus.

But the decision to bury the dead mink did not work out as planned when the gasses released from the decaying animals brought many of their remains back to the surface.

Danish lawmakers later decided the animals were to be exhumed again and burned, as they no longer posed a risk of infection.

What will Denmark do with the dead mink?

The last corpses had been buried on a military site close to Kolvra in the Central Denmark Region.

Officials plan on exhuming their remains Monday morning to transfer them to an incineration plant.

The process, which started in May, concludes Denmark's excavation of mink remains, which weigh more than 13,000 tons in total.

Denmark had decided in November last year to cull all of its mink population — nearly 15 million.

DPA news agency contributed to this report

Updated : 2021-07-12 08:51 GMT+08:00

