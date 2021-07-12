Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fans storm into Wembley Stadium for Euro 2020 final

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 04:12
England fans cheer during closing ceremony ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, J...
An England fan cheers outside Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England...
An England fan reacts as crowds gather outside the ground, ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy, at Wemble...
An England fan reacts as crowds gather outside the ground, ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy, at Wemble...

England fans cheer during closing ceremony ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, J...

An England fan cheers outside Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England...

An England fan reacts as crowds gather outside the ground, ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy, at Wemble...

An England fan reacts as crowds gather outside the ground, ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy, at Wemble...

LONDON (AP) — Fans without tickets stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy on Sunday.

Fans could be seen standing in the Wembley Stadium bowl unable to access their seats.

"There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium,” Wembley Stadium said in a statement.

Wembley said officials are working with stewards and security to remove the ticketless fans.

"Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected,” Wembley said.

An earlier Wembley statement said that fans tried to get into the stadium through a low barrier, but that stewards and police were able to hold them back back as they pushed through.

The first statement said “safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

The 90,000-seat Wembley has a pandemic-restricted capacity of about 67,000.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-12 05:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals