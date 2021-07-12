Alexa
O's Mountcastle leaves with arm injury after hit by pitch

By PATRICK STEVENS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/12 02:24
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, reacts after getting hit on the hand by a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago ...

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning with a left forearm contusion.

The team said X-rays were negative.

Mountcastle was hit by a Dylan Cease pitch in the first inning. After head athletic trainer Brian Ebel examined him for several minutes, Mountcastle remained in the game to run. However, Pat Valaika replaced him at first to begin the following inning.

Mountcastle is hitting .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs while splitting time between first, left field and designated hitter. He finished eighth in last year’s American League rookie of the year voting.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-12 04:20 GMT+08:00

