Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Red Sox sign reliever Matt Barnes to 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 02:18
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes (32) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Oa...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes (32) and teammates first baseman Bobby Dalbec (29), third baseman Rafael Devers (11) and catcher Christian Vázquez ...

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes (32) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Oa...

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes (32) and teammates first baseman Bobby Dalbec (29), third baseman Rafael Devers (11) and catcher Christian Vázquez ...

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox signed reliever Matt Barnes to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season, the club said Sunday.

The 31-year-old Barnes is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves for the Red Sox in 23 opportunities this season. He was one of five Boston players selected for the All-Star Game. It will be his first All-Star appearance.

Barnes has spent his entire career with Boston, which selected him No. 19 overall in the 2011 draft from UConn.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-12 04:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors