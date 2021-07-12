Alexa
Phillies' Nola, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 injured list

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 01:44
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 6, 2021, ...

BOSTON (AP) — Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with three of his teammates.

Nola (6-5) was scheduled to start in the interleague series finale against the Red Sox before the All-Star break.

The Phillies announced before the game that Nola was scratched and replaced with right-hander Brandon Kintzler for Sunday’s start.

In addition to Nola, third-baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive, the Phillies said. Right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter were placed on the list because of contact tracing, the Phillies said.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-12 02:50 GMT+08:00

