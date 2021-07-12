Cardinals-Cubs postponed by rain, to be made up in September

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs got an extended All-Star break when their game on Sunday was postponed because of inclement weather.

The rainout will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24. The start time for the second seven-inning game is pending discussions with city officials.

The struggling NL Central rivals split the first two games of the weekend series, with Chicago winning 10-5 on Friday and St. Louis bouncing back with a 6-0 victory Saturday night. But the Cubs have dropped 13 of 15, and the Cardinals are 9-13 in their past 22 games.

St. Louis returns from the break with a seven-game homestand, beginning Friday night against NL West-leading San Francisco. Chicago hits the road for a seven-game trip, starting Friday night at last-place Arizona.

St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright and Chicago right-hander Trevor Williams were scheduled to start Sunday.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wainwright likely will start the first game after the break, but no decision had been made. Cubs manager David Ross said his team will go with Kyle Hendricks, Adbert Alzolay and Zach Davies for its series against the Diamondbacks.

