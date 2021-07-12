Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Group arrested on weapons charges amid All-Star Game events

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 01:27
A vehicle stands in the loading zone outside the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been a...
A pedestrian moves past the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and w...
Pedestrians move through the alleyway in the Dairy Block and past the outside of the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Auth...
A woman pushes a stroller with a child past the entrance to the alleyway to the Dairy Block that leads to the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lo...

A vehicle stands in the loading zone outside the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been a...

A pedestrian moves past the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and w...

Pedestrians move through the alleyway in the Dairy Block and past the outside of the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Auth...

A woman pushes a stroller with a child past the entrance to the alleyway to the Dairy Block that leads to the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lo...

DENVER (AP) — Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police say.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence, Denver police say.

The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

No other information was released, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the last several days.

Updated : 2021-07-12 02:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID