NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 3 1 16 14 6
Orlando 4 2 4 16 13 11
Portland 5 3 0 15 14 6
Washington 4 2 3 15 10 8
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3
Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13
Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13
Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10
Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 3

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Friday, July 9

Louisville 1, Orlando 1, tie

Saturday, July 10

Washington 2, North Carolina 0

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-11 23:43 GMT+08:00

