Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|35
|.611
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|.596
|1½
|New York
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|Toronto
|44
|42
|.512
|9
|Baltimore
|28
|60
|.318
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|35
|.602
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|14
|Minnesota
|38
|50
|.432
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|17½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|36
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|51
|40
|.560
|3½
|Seattle
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|Los Angeles
|44
|44
|.500
|9
|Texas
|35
|54
|.393
|18½
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|39
|.547
|_
|Atlanta
|44
|44
|.500
|4
|Philadelphia
|43
|44
|.494
|4½
|Washington
|42
|46
|.477
|6
|Miami
|38
|50
|.432
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|38
|.582
|_
|Cincinnati
|47
|42
|.528
|5
|Chicago
|44
|46
|.489
|8½
|St. Louis
|44
|46
|.489
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|33
|56
|.371
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|56
|32
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|55
|35
|.611
|2
|San Diego
|53
|39
|.576
|5
|Colorado
|39
|51
|.433
|18
|Arizona
|26
|65
|.286
|31½
___
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Minnesota 9, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
___
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 10, Washington 4
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 3, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.