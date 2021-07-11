Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 55 35 .611 _
Tampa Bay 53 36 .596
New York 46 42 .523 8
Toronto 44 42 .512 9
Baltimore 28 60 .318 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 35 .602 _
Cleveland 45 42 .517
Detroit 40 50 .444 14
Minnesota 38 50 .432 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 36 .600 _
Oakland 51 40 .560
Seattle 48 42 .533 6
Los Angeles 44 44 .500 9
Texas 35 54 .393 18½

___

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-11 23:43 GMT+08:00

