American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|35
|.611
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|.596
|1½
|New York
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|Toronto
|44
|42
|.512
|9
|Baltimore
|28
|60
|.318
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|35
|.602
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|14
|Minnesota
|38
|50
|.432
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|17½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|36
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|51
|40
|.560
|3½
|Seattle
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|Los Angeles
|44
|44
|.500
|9
|Texas
|35
|54
|.393
|18½
___
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Minnesota 9, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.