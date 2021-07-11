Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684
Chicago 10 10 .500
New York 10 10 .500
Washington 8 10 .444
Atlanta 6 12 .333
Indiana 3 16 .158 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 5 .750
Las Vegas 14 6 .700 1
Minnesota 11 7 .611 3
Phoenix 9 9 .500 5
Dallas 9 11 .450 6
Los Angeles 6 12 .333 8

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 89, Chicago 85, OT

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games 2021 All-Star Game

Team WNBA vs , 7 p.m., Las Vegas

Updated : 2021-07-11 23:42 GMT+08:00

