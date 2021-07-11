Alexa
Southern Spain bakes under hot air blast from Africa

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 22:15
MADRID (AP) — Southern Spain sweltered under intense heat for a second straight day on Sunday, when thermometers were expected to reach well over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in large swathes of the European Union country.

A mass of hot air carrying dust and sand from Africa was forecast to push temperatures 5-to-10 degrees Celsius above average in many areas of the country.

The State Meteorological Agency issued warnings for extremely hot weather for most of southern and central Spain for the weekend.

Forecasts indicate 44 degrees Celsius (111 F) could potentially be hit in several points in southern Spain. Spain’s highest temperature on record is 49 degrees Celsius (120 F).

Spain’s Mediterranean coast and its Balearic Islands will bear the brunt of the blast of hot air on Monday while a cool front relieves the peninsula.

Updated : 2021-07-11 23:42 GMT+08:00

