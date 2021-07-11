Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Matsuyama, Watson withdraw from British Open

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 21:43
Matsuyama, Watson withdraw from British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson were forced to withdraw from the British Open on Sunday.

Matsuyama tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2 and has been self-isolating since. He is currently symptom-free but subsequent tests have continued to show positive results, British Open organizer the R&A said.

Hours later, Watson had to pull out after being identified as a close contact of someone testing positive for COVID-19.

“While I am vaccinated and have passed the required pre-travel COVID test, not enough time has passed for me to comfortably join the charter flight and risk exposure to the other players and personnel on board,” Watson said in a statement on Twitter.

American golfers Harold Varner and Brandon Steele have come off the reserve list and will play at Royal St. George’s next week.

A total of nine players have now withdrawn from the British Open for various reasons.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-11 23:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu