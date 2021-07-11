Moldova votes in snap election aimed at weakening Russian influence

Moldovans have started voting in the snap general election to choose 101 lawmakers for the country's parliament Moldovans have started voting in the snap general election to choose 101 lawmakers for the country's parliament

Moldovans started voting on Sunday in a snap election called by the country's president in a bid to weaken the influence of pro-Russia parties.

President Maia Sandu, who beat Kremlin-backed Igor Dodon for the top job in November, said the vote was "a chance to get rid of thieves and choose a holistic and good government."

"It’s time to clear the country of clans, corrupt officials and manipulators,” she added.

Sandu has pledged that her center-right Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) will build closer ties with the EU and fight corruption in the ex-Soviet country.

The former World Bank economist, 49, wants to overhaul the judicial system, raise salaries and pensions and amend the constitution to make it easier to punish graft.

The ex-Soviet state is one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Sandu dissolved parliament in April after two failed attempts to form a government. Dodon's Socialist Party, which formed an alliance with the communists, claimed Sandu's pro-Western policy would lead to the collapse of the state.

Why is Russia's influence strong in Moldova?

Moldova lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania, where both Brussels and Moscow vie for influence. Most of Moldova's territory was annexed from Romania by the Soviet Union during WWII. The overwhelming majority of the country's 3.5 million population speaks Romanian as their first language, but Russian is commonly used among minorities living in the country. Several big political parties also favor closer ties to Russia.

There are as many as 1,500 Russian troops in the pro-Russian breakaway republic of Transnistria close to the Ukrainian border.

But the international community has never recognized its self-declared independence.

What is the level of corruption in Moldova?

Moldova was hit by a huge corruption scandal in 2014 when $1 billion disappeared from three Moldovan banks.

Judges convicted Ilan Shor, an Israel-born businessman, of fraud and money laundering in connection to the scandal.

Last year, an IMF report warned that "corruption is perceived to be systemic" and "strengthening rule of law is Moldova’s top priority."

Shor, who denies wrongdoing and is appealing the guilty verdicts, leads one of the more than 20 parties and blocs contesting Sunday's vote.

To enter parliament, independents must pick up at least 2% of the votes cast, a party must win at least 5% and a bloc at least 7%.

