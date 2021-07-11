Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Benfica president placed under house arrest

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 18:37
Benfica president placed under house arrest

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica president Luís Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest late on Saturday until he pays bail of three million euros ($3.5 million).

Vieira and three other men are being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card" for possible fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

Defense lawyer Manuel Silva told reporters that the president of Portugal’s most successful soccer club denies any wrongdoing.

Benfica is not under investigation.

The 72-year-old Vieira has run the club since 2003.

Former star Rui Costa, who was a club vice president, has taken over its management.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-11 20:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition is an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu