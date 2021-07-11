Designated hiking trails, bike paths in Taiwan’s Taichung to reopen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau announced on Sunday (July 11) that to be in line with the central government’s policy of slightly easing pandemic restrictions, some hiking trails and bike paths in the city will reopen after July 12.

The bureau said that 13 hiking trails will reopen, including the Dakeng No. 1-8 trails, the Dakeng Trail 5-1, the Wanli Great Wall Hiking Trail in Datu District, the Zhu Keng Nan Liao Hiking Trail in Longjing District, the Zhi Gao Zun Walking Trail in Wuri District, and the Xintian Hiking Trail in Tanzi District, CNA reported.

The Dakeng No. 9, No. 9-1, and No. 10 trails, which are popular routes currently under maintenance, will remain closed, according to the bureau. However, accessory pavilions, viewing platforms, fitness facilities, and children’s recreation facilities along these trails will remain closed, the bureau added.

With regards to bike paths, the Houfeng Bikeway, the Dongfong Green Bikeway (kilometers 1-3 are closed for construction), and the Tanya Shen Gang Green Bikeway will reopen, but all accessory facilities along the bike paths will remain closed.

The sculpture park on Tiezhen Mountain will be open, but facilities in the park will not, the bureau said, adding that the Seven Heroes of Guguan hiking activities will be suspended until July 26. However, the closing date for the activities will be pushed back from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28.