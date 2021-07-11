Alexa
China mulls moves in Afghanistan following retreat of West

Taliban sees China as ‘friend,’ anticipates further cooperation

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/11 19:51
China considers increased presence in Afghanistan. (Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although 210 of its nationals were evacuated from Afghanistan on Friday (July 11), China is beefing up its influence in the Central Asian nation following the withdrawal of the U.S. and its allies.

As Western forces retreat from Afghanistan, the Taliban is gaining control of the country's northern region, which borders China and Tajikistan. With its massive investment in Afghanistan and the risk of the country becoming a potential hub for groups that will pose a challenge to its occupied Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China has many reasons to be concerned about its neighbor's uncertain future.

In opening remarks at a conference celebrating diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) called for support from its ally to maintain stability in the region. "We should join hands in safeguarding regional peace, support the parties in Afghanistan in seeking a political solution through dialogue, [and] effectively contain spillover of Afghanistan's security risks," he stated.

The remarks followed an eight-point consensus made during a triliteral talk between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan in June in which the three countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and on efforts to fight the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which, according to China, is responsible for several terrorist acts in its western territory.

China's move was met with a warm response from the Taliban, whose spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said in an interview that the military group sees China as a friend to Afghanistan and welcomes Beijing's aid to reconstruct the country. “We have been to China many times, and we have good relations with them,” Shaheen said.

The spokesman also promised a clampdown on terrorist groups, as the Taliban claimed it will not allow anyone who wants to use Afghanistan as a site to fight against other countries, a commitment made in the Doha Agreement in 2020.

The stability of Afghanistan is crucial to China's economic plans for the region, as the East Asian nation has been extracting oil on its neighbor's land since 2012 and has proposed to extend its US$57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan. China believes the extension would alleviate tensions between the two Islamic nations.
China
Belt and Road Initiative
Doha Agreement
Afghanistan

