Penghu the only municipality in Taiwan to allow indoor dining from July 13

All other cities, counties have declared they will keep dine-in ban despite central government’s guideline

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/11 16:09
Hotel staff disinfects restaurant seats in Penghu. 

Hotel staff disinfects restaurant seats in Penghu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The outlying county of Penghu will be the only one of Taiwan’s 22 municipalities to allow indoor dining starting July 13, when a slightly relaxed COVID-19 prevention rule kicks in.

The Central Epidemic Command Center on Thursday (July 8) announced the extension of Level 3 restrictions until July 26, but it will lift the dine-in ban after July 12 as long as strict anti-virus protocols are implemented.

Local governments, however, have decided to err on the side of caution, and one after one has declared that the indoor-dining ban will remain in place, with only takeout permitted. New Taipei and Taipei were the first to confirm the measure, while Hualien County and outlying Kinmen County were the last to follow suit.

The Penghu County Government said that restaurants and eateries will be allowed to serve food indoors, but only under certain circumstances. Businesses are required to apply for permission and have their practices inspected by health authorities before such services are granted.

In a departure from what every other municipality is doing, the decision was made because the threat of COVID is believed to have been kept in check, according to the local authorities in Penghu. The offshore islands have not reported a single case in the past 38 days, reported UDN.

Still, stringent ant-COVID measures are mandatory at dining businesses. The measures include rigorous disinfection and other hygiene practices as well as partitioned seating and social distancing.
