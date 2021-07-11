Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei’s public kindergartens, daycare centers estimated to reopen July 19

Reopening of private facilities to hinge on vaccination status of teachers

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/11 15:44
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang

Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said on Sunday (July 11) that it's estimated public kindergartens and daycare centers in the city will be able to reopen on July 19, by which time all kindergarten teachers should have been vaccinated, CNA reported.

Huang said during a COVID-19 press conference on Sunday that arrangements are currently underway for all public kindergarten teachers in the city to receive a shot, and as soon as the vaccination drive is completed, all public kindergartens and daycare centers will reopen.

As for private kindergartens and daycare centers, the deputy mayor said their reopening will hinge on the vaccination status of their teachers.

In order to teach at those facilities, negative PCR test results are required for teachers vaccinated less than two weeks before entering the classroom, per CNA

Vivian Huang
kindergarten
COVID-19
PCR
reopening
daycare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
2021/07/10 20:55
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
2021/07/10 20:34
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
2021/07/10 19:28
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
2021/07/10 17:40
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
2021/07/10 16:32

Updated : 2021-07-11 16:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths