Taipei’s public kindergartens, daycare centers estimated to reopen July 19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said on Sunday (July 11) that it's estimated public kindergartens and daycare centers in the city will be able to reopen on July 19, by which time all kindergarten teachers should have been vaccinated, CNA reported.

Huang said during a COVID-19 press conference on Sunday that arrangements are currently underway for all public kindergarten teachers in the city to receive a shot, and as soon as the vaccination drive is completed, all public kindergartens and daycare centers will reopen.

As for private kindergartens and daycare centers, the deputy mayor said their reopening will hinge on the vaccination status of their teachers.

In order to teach at those facilities, negative PCR test results are required for teachers vaccinated less than two weeks before entering the classroom, per CNA