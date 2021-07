Marquez dominates for 7, pitches Rockies past Padres 3-0

San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove follows through on a pitch to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Jul... San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove follows through on a pitch to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021,... San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 10, 2021... Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth throws to first base for the out after making a diving stop on a ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Charli... San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth throws to first base for the out after making a diving stop on a ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon during the first inning a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. Raimel Tapia moved to third on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July... San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia slides into second base ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth for a stolen base during... Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia slides into second base ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth for a stolen base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, celebrates with German Marquez (48) after scoring on a single hit by Charlie Blackmon in the fifth inning of a ... Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, celebrates with German Marquez (48) after scoring on a single hit by Charlie Blackmon in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon starts to run after hitting an RBI-single to right field off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove in the ... Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon starts to run after hitting an RBI-single to right field off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez winds up during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, ... Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez winds up during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — German Marquez pitched seven dominant innings, limiting the Padres to three hits and leading the Colorado Rockies over San Diego 3-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado is a major league-worst 8-34 on the road. The Rockies are 2-3 on their current swing, the first time they've won more than one game on a trip this season.

The Rockies had lost nine in a row at Petco Park before Marquez (8-6) took over.

Marquez struck out nine and threw an economical 86 pitches, 58 for strikes. The Padres had only one runner reach as far as second base against him -- Eric Hosmer doubled in the second.

Prior to the Padres batting the fourth, it was announced over the public address system that third baseman Manny Machado had been added to the NL All-Star team, eliciting a huge cheer from the crowd and prompting his teammates to mob him in the dugout. Machado replaces the injured Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves on the NL squad.

With San Diego trailing 3-0 in the eighth, Hosmer doubled to lead off against reliever Carlos Estevez and Victor Caratini singled him to third with one out. But the Padres couldn't do any more damage, and Daniel Bard pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 13th save.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove (5-7) was cruising until the fifth inning when he loaded the bases with one out and surrendered a two-run single to Charlie Blackmon that skipped under the glove of a diving Hosmer at first base. Hosmer committed a fielding error earlier in the inning leading to an unearned run.

While the Padres' bats were silent, their gloves sparkled.

Left fielder Tommy Pham made a diving catch to take away a hit from Garrett Hampson, second baseman Jake Cronenworth made a nice stop to rob Blackmon and center fielder Trent Grisham charged full speed to make a spectacular diving catch to steal a hit from Colorado’s Dom Nunez.

Rockies leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia got a hit and walked twice, stole two bases and scored two runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 1B Matt Adams (elbow) was activated from the from the 10-day injured list. ... LHP Austin Gomber (left forearm tightness), who is on the 10-day IL, threw in a simulated game at Petco Park. He threw around 35 pitches over two innings. He is scheduled to throw a session on July 14 in Denver and could be headed toward a rehab assignment as early as July 16.

Padres: LHP Matt Strahm (right patellar tendon surgery) pitched a simulated inning at Petco Park. He rejoined the team in June and has been throwing regular bullpen sessions. The next step would be a rehab assignment, and manager Jayce Tingler said a late-July return is “very realistic.” Strahm hasn’t pitched at all this season. … C Austin Nola (left knee sprain), who landed on the IL in late May, was sent on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso beginning on Friday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (5-6, 3.94) starts the final game of the series.

Padres: LHP Ryan Weathers (4-2, 3.02) pitches Sunday.

