Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 4 deaths

CECC also reports 3 imported cases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/11 14:25
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 11) announced 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 28 are local and three are imported, as well as four deaths.

The CECC pointed out that among the 28 local cases, 15 are male and 13 are female, with ages ranging from under five years old to over 90. They began to suffer the onset of symptoms between June 26 and July 10.

New Taipei City reported the most cases at 12, while Taipei City had the second-highest number at 11. Taoyuan City reported two cases, while Hsinchu County, Changhua County, and Taichung City each reported one case.

Of the 28 local cases, 15 have known sources of infection, nine cases have unknown sources, while four are still being investigated.

The four deaths announced Sunday were two men and two women, aged between 40 and 80.

Regarding the three new imported cases, case No. 15,342 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from Saudi Arabia on July 8, case No. 15,351 is a Filipino fisherman in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on May 17, while case No, 15,353 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who returned to Taiwan from Indonesia on July 10.

Taiwan has until now had a total of 15,249 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 13,994 were local and 1,202 imported. The country has so far reported a total of 740 deaths from the disease.
Updated : 2021-07-11 16:02 GMT+08:00

