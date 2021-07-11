Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Expo Dome becomes first large COVID vaccination site in Taipei

Soccer stadium-turned-exhibition venue to churn out 14,400 shots per day

  339
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/11 12:04
Expo Dome in Taipei (Wikimedia, Peellden photo)

Expo Dome in Taipei (Wikimedia, Peellden photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Expo Park will be transformed into a massive COVID-19 inoculation center, the first such facility in the capital.

The Taipei Expo Park's Expo Dome will provide immunization services with 18 booths, each expected to administer 800 shots per day, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced at a COVID briefing on Saturday (July 10). Ambulances will be standing by at a referral zone for those who require medical attention after getting a jab, CNA quoted Ko as saying.

As of July 9, the city of 2.57 million had given 518,930 shots, enough for 20.1 percent of residents to receive one dose, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard.

A hotspot in the country's COVID outbreak, Taipei has been racing to vaccinate residents, and its efforts have included the launch of an online reservation platform for efficient vaccination. A host of inoculation programs has also been rolled out to protect groups at high risk of infection, such as veterinarians and mortuary service providers.

Adjacent to MRT Yuanshan Station, the Expo Dome is a soccer stadium-turned-pavilion repurposed for the 2010-2011 Taipei International Flora Exposition. It boasts an area of 72,628 square meters and has since been used as a venue for a variety of exhibitions.
COVID
COVID-19
inoculation
vaccination

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
2021/07/10 20:55
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
2021/07/10 20:34
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
2021/07/10 19:28
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
2021/07/10 17:40
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
2021/07/10 16:32

Updated : 2021-07-11 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths