Expo Dome becomes first large COVID vaccination site in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Expo Park will be transformed into a massive COVID-19 inoculation center, the first such facility in the capital.

The Taipei Expo Park's Expo Dome will provide immunization services with 18 booths, each expected to administer 800 shots per day, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced at a COVID briefing on Saturday (July 10). Ambulances will be standing by at a referral zone for those who require medical attention after getting a jab, CNA quoted Ko as saying.

As of July 9, the city of 2.57 million had given 518,930 shots, enough for 20.1 percent of residents to receive one dose, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard.

A hotspot in the country's COVID outbreak, Taipei has been racing to vaccinate residents, and its efforts have included the launch of an online reservation platform for efficient vaccination. A host of inoculation programs has also been rolled out to protect groups at high risk of infection, such as veterinarians and mortuary service providers.

Adjacent to MRT Yuanshan Station, the Expo Dome is a soccer stadium-turned-pavilion repurposed for the 2010-2011 Taipei International Flora Exposition. It boasts an area of 72,628 square meters and has since been used as a venue for a variety of exhibitions.