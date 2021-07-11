Alexa
John Smoltz eagles 18th to take lead at Edgewood Tahoe

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 07:01
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz eagled the par-5 18th hole Saturday to take a two-point lead over Vinny Del Negro into the final round of the American Century Championship.

Smoltz had a 26-point round at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring event for a two-day total of 51. Del Negro, a former NBA player and coach, also scored 26 points. In traditional scoring, Smoltz and Del Negro each shot 2-under 70.

Two-time winner Jack Wagner was third at 47 after a 23-point day. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam was another point back.

Two-time winner Tony Romo was fifth with 42, and defending champion Mardy Fish matched Stephen Curry at 39.

Mike Modano, tied with Smoltz for the first-round lead after an albatross on 18, had a seven-point second round to drop into a tie for 12th at 32 points.

Charles Barkley was tied for 77th in the 88-player field at minus-21. Al Michaels was last at minus-59.

Updated : 2021-07-11 08:24 GMT+08:00

