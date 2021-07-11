Alexa
Anderson, Reynolds lift Pirates past Mets 6-2 in DH opener

By LARRY FLEISHER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/11 06:54
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York ...
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York...
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pi...
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo makes a leaping catch to end the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pitt...

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched five innings and helped himself with a tiebreaking homer, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-2 victory over Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

All-Star Bryan Reynolds also connected as last-place Pittsburgh bounced back from a 13-4 loss in the opener of the four-game set on Friday. John Nogowski had two hits and two RBIs.

Anderson (5-8) won consecutive starts for the second time this season, allowing two runs and six hits. He went winless in an eight-start span from May 15-June 28.

The game was tied at 2 when Anderson went deep with two out in the fifth, driving a 1-1 cutter from Stroman (6-7) over the wall in right-center. It was Anderson’s second career homer in 152 at-bats and first since July 9, 2016, for Colorado against Philadelphia.

Reynolds was robbed of a home run when Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made a terrific leaping catch at the wall in the first. But Reynolds easily cleared the fence in right-center on his two-run homer off Trevor May in the sixth.

Nogowski continued his impressive start with the Pirates, hitting a two-run double in the fourth and a single in the sixth. He has 12 hits in five games since being acquired from St. Louis last weekend.

Ke’Bryan Hayes padded Pittsburgh's lead with an RBI double in the sixth off Drew Smith.

Jonathan Villar homered for the Mets, who are playing their 10th doubleheader and third this week. Kevin Pillar had an RBI single.

Stroman lost his third straight decision. He was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings.

Stroman retired his first nine hitters on 29 pitches. Adam Frazier got Pittsburgh’s first hit with a clean single to left and the Pirates had second and third for Nogowski, who doubled down the left-field line just past the diving attempt of Villar at third base.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (strained right hamstring) threw three innings and about 30 pitches in a simulated game. Manager Luis Rojas was particularly impressed with Carrasco’s changeup and said he could start a rehab assignment next week. ... 3B/OF J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) is continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse and could rejoin the team next weekend.

UP NEXT

RHP Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.08 ERA) starts the second game for Pittsburgh. The Mets will likely do a bullpen game.

Updated : 2021-07-11 08:23 GMT+08:00

