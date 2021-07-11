Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Play resumes at US Senior Open after 3-hour weather delay

By ERIC OLSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/11 06:01
Play resumes at US Senior Open after 3-hour weather delay

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Play resumed in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open after a weather delay of nearly three hours Saturday.

It was the second time severe weather disrupted the tournament. Tee times were pushed back three hours after an overnight storm with straight-line wind of 90 mph knocked over camera towers and downed trees at Omaha Country Club.

Players were pulled off the course at 1:49 p.m. when another line of storms moved through.

About an inch of rain fell during the delay, and workers who cleared brush off the course in the morning used squeegees and blowers to get standing water off fairways and greens.

Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.

Furyk was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.

Rod Pampling shot 3-under 32 on the front nine and was next at 2 under.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Retief Goosen and Steve Flesch were tied at 1 under.

Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high wind began shortly after midnight.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-11 07:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths