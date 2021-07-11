Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada's Davies hurts ankle, to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 05:32
Canada's Alphonso Davies (19) goes past Haiti's Steeven Saba (10) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021,...

Canada's Alphonso Davies (19) goes past Haiti's Steeven Saba (10) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021,... (AP photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.

The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.

No. 70 Canada opens Sunday against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play 83rd-ranked Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the No. 20 United States on July 18.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsh

Updated : 2021-07-11 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths