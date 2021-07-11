Saturday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|01x
|—
|5
|7
|1
Stripling, Kay (4), Richards (5), Mayza (7), Romano (8) and Jansen, McGuire; Yarbrough, Wisler (6), Fairbanks (7), Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Yarbrough 6-3. L_Stripling 3-5. Sv_Castillo (13). HRs_Toronto, Semien (22). Tampa Bay, Lowe (20), Zunino (19).
___
|Detroit
|020
|200
|000
|—
|4
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|34x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Funkhouser, Norris (3), Ramírez (4), Jiménez (7), Holland (7), Cisnero (8), Krol (8) and Haase; Ober, Law (4), Coulombe (6), Colomé (8), Duffey (9) and Jeffers, Rortvedt. W_Coulombe 1-0. L_Jiménez 2-1. HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (1), Short (3). Minnesota, Kirilloff (8), Polanco (1).
___