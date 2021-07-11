Alexa
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 04:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 002 000 000 2 6 0
Tampa Bay 103 000 01x 5 7 1

Stripling, Kay (4), Richards (5), Mayza (7), Romano (8) and Jansen, McGuire; Yarbrough, Wisler (6), Fairbanks (7), Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Yarbrough 6-3. L_Stripling 3-5. Sv_Castillo (13). HRs_Toronto, Semien (22). Tampa Bay, Lowe (20), Zunino (19).

___

Detroit 020 200 000 4 7 2
Minnesota 000 002 34x 9 10 0

Funkhouser, Norris (3), Ramírez (4), Jiménez (7), Holland (7), Cisnero (8), Krol (8) and Haase; Ober, Law (4), Coulombe (6), Colomé (8), Duffey (9) and Jeffers, Rortvedt. W_Coulombe 1-0. L_Jiménez 2-1. HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (1), Short (3). Minnesota, Kirilloff (8), Polanco (1).

___

Updated : 2021-07-11 06:46 GMT+08:00

