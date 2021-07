DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten the United States 71-10 at Lansdowne Road.

___

Ireland 71 (Ronan Kelleher 4, Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney, Stuart McCloskey, Hugo Keenan, Gavin Coombes, Finlay Bealham tries; Joey Carbery 5 conversions, penalty, Harry Byrne 3 conversions, Will Addison conversion), United States 10 (Michael Baska try; Luke Carty penalty, Will Magie conversion). HT: 31-3