Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gymnast Aly Raisman reunites with dog who went missing

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 03:34
FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman listens to testimony during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing in Washi...

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman listens to testimony during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing in Washi...

BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was reunited with her beloved dog Mylo, a week after he ran off after being spooked by fireworks in Boston.

Raisman announced Mylo’s return in a tweet Friday night, six days after she reported the 35-pound brown dog was missing.

“HEROES!!!! MYLO IS SAFE. I HAVE HIM,” Raisman wrote on Twitter, adding a photo showing Raisman and Mylo flanked by his rescuers: two people Raisman named as Carla and Gayle, along with their dog.

Raisman said she would share more details of Mylo's misadventures later after spending some quality time with her canine companion.

A six-time Olympic medalist, Raisman is a Massachusetts native who served as captain for both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author and a survivor of sexual abuse.

Updated : 2021-07-11 05:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu