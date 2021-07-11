Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Detry, Fitzpattick share 3rd-round lead at Scottish Open

By Associated Press
2021/07/11 01:06
Belgium's Thomas Detry on the 13th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (J...
England's Matt Fitzpatrick on the 11th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021...
Spain's Jon Rahm reacts, foreground left, gestures after leaving the 16th green during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, in Nor...

Belgium's Thomas Detry on the 13th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (J...

England's Matt Fitzpatrick on the 11th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021...

Spain's Jon Rahm reacts, foreground left, gestures after leaving the 16th green during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, in Nor...

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday.

Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.

Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot — only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green. He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.

They were a stroke clear of top-ranked Jon Rahm, who dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead by missing a par putt from inside two feet at the par-5 No. 16. The U.S. Open champion crouched down and stared at the ball, not quite believing what happened.

Rahm, who started the third round in a share of the lead, rebounded from opening with two bogeys in his first three holes by making five birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 6. He shot 69.

Australian player Lucas Herbert, coming off a win at the Irish Open last week, shot 64 — the second-lowest round of the day — and was alone in fourth place on 12 under.

A further stroke back, and just three off the lead, were Scottie Scheffler (67), Wade Ormsby (66) and Min Woo Lee (65).

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-11 02:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu