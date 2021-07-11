Detry, Fitzpattick share 3rd-round lead at Scottish Open

Spain's Jon Rahm reacts, foreground left, gestures after leaving the 16th green during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, in Nor... Spain's Jon Rahm reacts, foreground left, gestures after leaving the 16th green during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

England's Matt Fitzpatrick on the 11th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021... England's Matt Fitzpatrick on the 11th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Belgium's Thomas Detry on the 13th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (J... Belgium's Thomas Detry on the 13th during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday.

Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.

Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot — only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green. He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.

They were a stroke clear of top-ranked Jon Rahm, who dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead by missing a par putt from inside two feet at the par-5 No. 16. The U.S. Open champion crouched down and stared at the ball, not quite believing what happened.

Rahm, who started the third round in a share of the lead, rebounded from opening with two bogeys in his first three holes by making five birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 6. He shot 69.

Australian player Lucas Herbert, coming off a win at the Irish Open last week, shot 64 — the second-lowest round of the day — and was alone in fourth place on 12 under.

A further stroke back, and just three off the lead, were Scottie Scheffler (67), Wade Ormsby (66) and Min Woo Lee (65).

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports