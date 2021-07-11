Smith summoned by Lions while steering England to romp win

England's Adam Radwan celebrates scoring a try during the Summer Series rugby union match between England and Canada at Twickenham Stadium, London, Sa... England's Adam Radwan celebrates scoring a try during the Summer Series rugby union match between England and Canada at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

England's Joe Cokanasiga scores his second try during the Summer Series rugby union match between England and Canada at Twickenham Stadium, London, Sa... England's Joe Cokanasiga scores his second try during the Summer Series rugby union match between England and Canada at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

England's Marcus Smith, left, tackled by Canada's Lucas Rumball, center, and Reegan O'Gorman during the Summer Series rugby union match between Englan... England's Marcus Smith, left, tackled by Canada's Lucas Rumball, center, and Reegan O'Gorman during the Summer Series rugby union match between England and Canada at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Rookie flyhalf Marcus Smith directed England's 70-14 rout of Canada on Saturday while unaware he was called up by the British and Irish Lions for their tour of South Africa.

Hooker Jamie Blamire and wing Adam Radwan scored try hat tricks, wing Joe Cokanasiga got another brace in a three-minute span, and Ellis Genge also crossed in addition to a penalty try in the 10-try romp at Twickenham.

But Smith's Lions elevation as injury cover for Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was the talk of the 10,000 fans, who all knew about his call-up before he did. Supporters did their best to break the news to Smith, who appeared to discover his Lions fate with 15 minutes to play when he was replaced by George Furbank.

It's been a madcap month for Smith, who steered Harlequins to an unlikely Premiership final victory on June 26, quickly followed by an assured England debut last weekend against the United States. After a perfect goalkicking return from nine shots against Canada, he was set to race to the airport to catch a flight to South Africa.

Meanwhile, his England teammates were left to toast a well-constructed win.

Ross Braude and Kainoa Lloyd claimed tries for a Canada side that was outclassed, with England effectively in control throughout.

Sam Underhill’s immediate turnover from the kickoff set the tone for England's near total dominance. Blamire capped a driven lineout, Smith converted, and so started the procession of try scorers.

Canada lock Conor Keys was sinbinned for collapsing a maul that gifted England a penalty try.

England captain Lewis Ludlow's cheap yellow card opened the door to a second Canada try, but the hosts led 42-14 at the break.

Blamire completed his hat trick and was substituted, and moments later Radwan sealed his own treble.

