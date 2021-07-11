Chicago police identify man fatally shot by officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in Chicago have identified a 34-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers after he reportedly pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him.

The Chicago Police Department released Klevontaye White’s name late Friday. Officials initially said the man who was killed was 33.

White died at a Chicago hospital, hours after Friday's shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm.

Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the man wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers. Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire.

Authorities haven't said whether White fired any shots, but no officers were wounded.

Police body-camera video of the shooting will be released within 60 days.