CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales and Argentina have drawn 20-20 in the first test at Principality Stadium.

___

Wales 20 (Will Rowlands, Tomos Williams tries; Callum Sheedy 2 penalties, Jarrod Evans 2 conversions), Argentina 20 (Pablo Matera, Jeronimo de la Fuente tries; Nicolas Sanchez 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 6-13