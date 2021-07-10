WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|New York
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Atlanta
|6
|12
|.333
|6½
|Indiana
|3
|16
|.158
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Phoenix
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Los Angeles
|6
|12
|.333
|8
___
Indiana 82, New York 69
Connecticut 84, Atlanta 72
Phoenix 85, Seattle 77
Minnesota 77, Las Vegas 67
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.